The 136th edition of Ix-Xagħra magazine has just been published.

Messages by various persons and organisations, including archpriest Richard Nazzareno Farrugia, the publication’s editor Kristy Agius, mayor Victor Curmi, the feast organising committee and the Victory Band, are included.

Ix-Xagħra provides informative reading for all as well as an updated list of activities that have taken place in the locality since the previous number of the publication was issued. 

Xagħra celebrates the feast of Marija Bambina on Sunday.

