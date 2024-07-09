The St Gregory Band of Kerċem will perform its annual concert, Notte Spettacolare, tomorrow July 10, as part of the feast of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. The feast will be celebrated on Sunday, July 14.

Earlier this year, the band recorded a new set of band marches on CD and pen-drive, which are available from the band club.

Also available is the annual publication Leħen il-Banda San Girgor – a collection of articles, insights, interviews and an overview of the society’s activities.

Notte Spettacolare, to be held at Pjazza Orvieto, will include Italian and Maltese popular music with singers Emma Micallef and Ludwig Galea.

The band will be under the direction of Mro Mark Gauci.

The concert starts at 9pm. Entrance is free.