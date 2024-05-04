The cathedral in Victoria has marked the 68th anniversary when the Leone Philharmonic Society donated the statue of Santa Marija to the cathedral on April 29, 1956.

On April 28, cathedral archpriest Joseph Sultana celebrated a thanksgiving mass, together with vice parish priests Daniel Sultana and Joseph Attard.

The Leone Band, under the direction of Colin Attard, and the Aurora Youth Choir, directed by Matthew Sultana, took part. After mass, the Leone Band played a band march from Cathedral Square to the band club premises in Republic Street.

Meanwhile, the devotion of the 15 Wednesdays leading to the feast of Santa Marija at the cathedral started on May 1.