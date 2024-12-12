Toni Bezzina’s ‘parliamentary work’

The PN’s spokesperson on agriculture, Toni Bezzina has dismissed the prime minister’s claim that he has not been reporting for work as an architect with the Public Works Department for a number of years, except when he goes to collect his fuel voucher.

Bezzina, with hand on heart, says that when he does not report for work, he would be doing “parliamentary work”, which is his right. Once parliament meets after 4pm, the “parliamentary work” Bezzina is doing is being done during the day – at the same time he would normally do his job as an architect and not as an MP.

So, what kind of ‘parliamentary work’ has Bezzina been doing during the day?

Is he going around all the farms, fields and fishing villages, seven hours a day, speaking to farmers and fishermen? Or is he going around the villages of the district he represents in parliament, talking to his constituents, something which he may also consider “parliamentary work”?

One would be justified in asking Bezzina, once he also has his practice as a private architect and civil engineer, when does he carry out his on-site inspections of construction works for his private clients? Or goes to the Planning Authority offices to check on his numerous clients’ applications’ progress.

Eddy Privitera – Mosta

Wrong political target

Opposition leader Bernard Grech is hellbent on heaping insults on Prime Minister Robert Abela, imagining that such behaviour will ultimately win him his coveted seat of head of government. This 1970/80s way of doing politics is old-fashioned and will only convince the few diehards that will vote for his party come what may.

Abela cannot be charged with fraud or corruption as is continually being insinuated by this politician. Abela is constantly being targeted for misdeeds committed by others.

The infamous hospital deal, which continually steals the news headlines, is attributed to many politicians but Abela has certainly never been a protagonist in this affair.

Sometimes, I think Grech suffers from a muddled mind when he keeps blaming the prime minister in such a manner.

To confuse matters even more, he believes that the country is in tatters, almost on its knees, in total collapse and that only a change of government will elevate the country to an Utopia state, such as the one we had under Lawrence Gonzi, when the locals could cook tasty light bulb soup at no expense and enjoy operating their washing machines in the dead of night.

Alex Caruana Carabez – Żebbuġ