A multitasking record

Multitasking is normally defined as a person’s or product’s ability to do more than one thing at a time. To succeed, strong multitasking skills are needed.

It has been reported how the government has reportedly granted a young lawyer 11 separate jobs.

Those jobs include multiple directorships in different government entities, chairperson of a statutory authority, secretary to other state bodies, and legal adviser to other state authorities.

It remains to be seen whether these jobs were granted after public calls or direct orders.

Assuming a minimum average wage of €10,000 a year, that would amount to a whopping figure of at least €110,000.

Surely, this lawyer must go down in the Guinness Book of Records for breaking the world’s multitasking record.

This latest example is yet another blow to the basic precepts of meritocracy.

Mark Said – Msida

Thank you from Pakistan

I have been serving in our MSSP High School, in Asif town #2, Lahore, since October 2010. Our catchment area is mostly Christian, but we have only one criterion for entry: age.

Our area is also home to many international pharmaceutical and textile factories, attracted by the low salaries offered. One direct result of this situation is that rent is sky high and gobbles up the equivalent of half of one month’s salary. Hence, in most cases, both parents must work to survive.

We at MSSP offer a high school education to the boys coming from these families. We charge PKR 300 [€1] at Play Group Level, and PKR 600 at Class 10 level. Ten per cent of the boys pay no fees, and we help them with books and stationery.

Moreover, we also run another project by which we help cover most of the fees of young people from our parish who go in for higher studies. In Malta, where all our post-secondary students receive a stipend, this is hard to envisage. But higher education is very costly here, and well beyond the means of most of our families.

We are very grateful to the Mission Fund who support our work among these boys, year in year out. The public is urged to send the Mission Fund used stamps and or donations with which they could help the various Maltese missionaries in Third World countries. Donations may be made online or by direct bank transfer to one of the following accounts:

BOV: IBAN No: MT70VALL220130000000 16300798022;

APS: IBAN No: MT67APSB77079005231820000 820762;

BNF: IBAN No: MT94BNIF1450200000000087963101;

LOM: IBAN No: MT65LBMA05000000000001440822115

Once again: thank you Mission Fund.

God’s blessings. A blessed Christmas to all.

Fr Gerard Bonello MSSP – Lahore, Pakistan