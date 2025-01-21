Twisting history

Eddy Privitera’s letter ‘Trying to usurp power at all costs’ (January 9) reeks of partisan venom and a desperate attempt to vilify the Nationalist Party by dredging up events spanning decades, some fabricated or grossly exaggerated.

His fixation on historical anecdotes, like Ettore Bono or the 1962 interdiction, reveals not a balanced critique but an obsessive need to smear the PN at all costs.

He conveniently ignores that both major parties have had their share of missteps but selectively weaponising history serves only to deepen divisions.

Accusing the PN of “usurping power” is both ludicrous and hypocritical, given Labour’s own documented abuses of power over the years.

Privitera reduces contemporary concerns – such as calls for accountability on 17 Black – to mere political manoeuvring. This trivialises the legitimate right of any opposition to demand transparency and justice.

Rather than fomenting division, perhaps he could reflect on fostering constructive discourse.

Rewriting history to suit one’s agenda will not advance national unity or progress.

The Maltese deserve better than tired propaganda cloaked as opinion.

Privitera’s unrelenting attacks say more about his personal disdain than any credible argument against the PN.

Emmanuel Galea – Victoria

Green lungs in Gżira

The former water and sewer pumping stations is derelict. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The protected, once enchanting, neo-gothic building, which housed the former pumping station in Gżira, is rapidly falling into disrepair.

Its potentially beautiful gardens are grossly overgrown and neglected.

Should this property not be restored and converted into a public garden? It will provide the all-essential green lungs to residents of the fast-developing apartment blocks in the area.

Mark Miceli-Farrugia – Ta’ Xbiex

Gnawing at our democracy

The laws of Malta bear witness to a long-standing attitude towards a democratic way of life. Tampering with certain laws that give untouchable rights to John Citizen is a sine qua non (indisputable) requisite.

The attempts being made by our prime minister to tighten calls from John Citizen to hold a magisterial inquiry into serious alleged criminal cases (when neither the attorney general nor the police commissioner take any investigative action) is tantamount to limiting one’s right and freedom from preserving evidence.

The other recently pronounced back-stabbing of rights by the same prime minister is to do away with the personal responsibility of ministers and government officials so they cannot be investigated when a red alarm signifies that any one of them got his finger in the pie.

Should this government get its way of doing this, then our population might as well throw itself over the cliffs. No one is above the law, yet, by twisting certain laws, some will get away with hell.

Gnawing at our democracy, through the passing of such draconian laws, is like having a rat caught in a trap and trying to make its escape by gnawing at whatever is keeping it trapped.

Anthony SALIBA – St Paul’s Bay