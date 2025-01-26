Tables and chairs in public spaces

The encroachment of tables and chairs onto public spaces in Malta and Gozo has become a significant public concern, highlighting deep-rooted administrative failures and ineffective enforcement.

This ongoing neglected problem has prompted parliamentary questions, protests and public discourse, emphasising the need for reform in managing outdoor set-ups.

Our daily experience led to a number of investigations by the ombudsman and the commissioner for environment and planning, which, in turn, have clearly manifested inconsistent enforcement of regulations governing public spaces.

The ombudsman has called for long-term solutions to manage outdoor set-ups that compromise public access and safety as many businesses continue to flout regulations, leading to inaccessibility and safety concerns in public areas.

A protest against the encroachment of tables and chairs onto public spaces. File photo: Times of Malta

In Senglea, weak enforcement has led to the authorities ignoring recommendations to fix the problem of irregular outdoor set-ups. This lack of action allows businesses to use public spaces without facing any consequences.

Similarly, in Marsaxlokk, a 2013 notice to remove obstructive tables was cancelled because of outdated photos, allowing the problem to persist.

In Sliema, delays in dealing with illegal enclosures in public parking spaces show poor management. Despite notices dating back to 2013, no effective action has been taken, causing further delays.

Other places like Marsascala and Mellieħa show the struggle between business interests and public use, with tables and chairs taking over recreational areas.

Without clear rules, this conflict continues, making it hard to balance the needs of businesses with the right of the public to enjoy these spaces.

While actions such as that in Victoria, where the authorities have removed unauthorised outdoor set-ups, proved to be very short-lived and insufficient to address underlying issues, the numerous recommendations from various institutions and the public have fallen on ears not willing to hear, let alone listen.

Bernard Grech, the leader of the Opposition, has also voiced the frustrations of business owners, stressing the need for clear rules that maintain a balance between commercial activity and public space.

The Nationalist Party advocates for sustainable, long-term strategies that tackle root causes rather than just treating symptoms. It promises fairness and transparency to avoid discrimination and unnecessary bureaucracy that fosters favouritism.

Too many cooks spoil the broth. With four authorities all shifting responsibility onto each other, confusion and failure are inevitable as it becomes impossible to manage accountability or work together effectively.

Moving forward, it is essential that the long-due reforms prioritise community needs, ensuring public spaces remain accessible and enjoyable for all. A commitment to creating a pro-business environment while respecting public interests will be key in shaping the future of Malta’s public spaces, fostering a vibrant community enjoying the much-deserved well-being where businesses thrive alongside the shared enjoyment of outdoor areas.

Stanley Zammit, PN spokesperson on planning and lands, Valletta

Airbnb tenants refusing to leave

Recently, we have been hearing some very disturbing news from Italy and Spain regarding airbnb rentals. The owners of such properties in these countries are demanding stricter controls from the authorities regarding the fact that people residing in these premises are occupying them and refusing to leave.

The worrying fact is that the authorities have no power to evict them from their illegal stay, leaving the owners to fend for themselves. I hope the authorities in Malta have the power to evict such occupiers and God forbid that this trend reaches our shores.

Michael Vella – Sliema