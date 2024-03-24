Spurred on by the unstinting work of local councils across Malta and Gozo, the Local Government sector is undergoing a drastic mentality shift. This is reflected in the completely new approach that the elected representatives are making to their public, the residents of our towns and villages. It is through such attitude that society can develop into a better and more inclusive one.

For the complete change to occur, however, there needs to be a solid base on which to tackle commitments and training requirements, supported by Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government funds, partnerships, and other modes of assistance. On top of this challenging but highly benefitting agenda is good governance, which instils people’s trust in local councils and offers a more positive outlook for the work ahead.

This is a process envisioned in the government’s electoral manifesto which pledges to help produce more efficient, more hard-working, and more innovative local councils. With Mayors and Councillors at the heart of their communities, the needs and aspirations of their residents will be addressed in more immediate and effective terms. In a recent speech at the House of Representatives, Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli reiterated: “Local councils are the first point of reference and assistance to residents. Government will persist with investment in local councils for them to keep on dreaming and implementing.”

The change is already being felt. There is a growing eagerness for more projects to be undertaken that would help create cleaner and better localities for the benefit of the community. These projects include the creation of more open and greener spaces, children’s playing-fields, environmental and educational initiatives, well-stocked libraries, and restoration projects, cultural activities and many others.

Good governance, accountability, and transparency

The Parliamentary Secretariat is busily working on the implementation of a project co-financed by Norwegian funds – almost one and a half million euro – to ensure elected representatives have better skills and are more aware of the need for good governance, accountability, and transparency. Attached to this commitment is the provision of financial resources to those local councils classified as urban councils, with the aim of launching new, community-based projects.

Training and upgrading

The launching of schemes, funds and projects may prove futile unless those responsible to implement them have the proper skills and are trained to apply them. It is all a question of steadfast coordination between all those involved in the local government sector, for them to be in a better position to implement what they have committed to.

In a Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government consultation process, five pillars were identified as the foundations for “a stronger, more efficient and accountable sector to meet the needs and aspirations of our communities.”

The first identified pillar was that of specific training for all those in the sector. A consultation exercise was carried out last year in conjunction with the Centre of Expertise for Good Governance within the Council of Europe, the Public Service Institute, the University of Malta, and the Malta College of Art, Science and Technology, resulting in a draft Training Needs Analysis which will be the backbone for long-term planning in the Local Government sector.

Schemes, Culture and additional funds

To consolidate and upgrade their work schedule, local councils cannot do without sustained schemes and funds that are specifically intended to benefit their residents and localities. It is why six new schemes have been announced to provide additional funds that will help facilitate the implementation of projects within the localities of Malta and Gozo. These include embellishment and infrastructural projects, as well as the maintenance of capital projects carried out by the Central Government.

There are also investment opportunities in educational campaigns, particularly with regard to cleanliness, and other schemes which provide local councils with the chance to help in the celebration and promotion of Maltese and Gozitan cultural traditions. A more than justified quarter of a million euro have been allocated to the Eastern Region in its role as Cultural Region for this year.

Digital priority

For local councils to ensure good and effective governance, regional resources, and a closer relationship with their communities, as per the strategic vision “Digital priority for Local Government”, new digital systems are required that help upgrade coordination in implementing projects and initiatives in a transparent and efficient way. This means local councils and the Public Service need to have the necessary digital tools, a process that deserves priority in the implementation of the strategic vision.

These tools will go a long way towards introducing accounting and payroll systems for local councils, as well as customer care and chatbot systems.

Waste

On January 1st last year, an improved waste management service was introduced at a regional level, with just one contractor for each of the six regions of Malta and Gozo. The reform was attached to the setting up of a new national waste collection scheme with the aim of reducing dependence on the black bag.

The reform also helps ease the administrative burden on local councils while obviously reducing emissions thanks to more environment-friendly vehicles put to use. In April of last year, a new, mandatory waste separation scheme was announced, backed by an information campaign highlighting the public’s responsibilities.

16-year-old Mayors, trust in our youth

Thanks to the unanimously approved amendments to the Local Government Act, persons who are 18 years of age and who manage to obtain the required electoral result, can now assume a Mayoral role. This reform reflects the Government’s trust in Maltese and Gozitan youth with their readiness and enthusiasm to work for a better Malta via their communities.

These young men and women, together with other mayors and councillors of all ages, form the backbone of a nation that seeks to further modernise itself on the principles of good governance, transparency, and more efficiency in the fulfilment of their duties within the democratic process. A positive mentality shift.