As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, EXANTE, the award-winning global investment platform registered in Malta under XNT LTD., is proud to reaffirm its support of female talent, by becoming a Corporate Partner of Women in Aviation Malta.

This partnership underscores EXANTE’s commitment to supporting female talent both inside and outside of the organisation. Across EXANTE’s global operations, women make up a third of the workforce and over a third (37%) of C-level leadership—exceeding the global average and reflecting EXANTE’s commitment to diversity at every level.

EXANTE Co-Founder Alexey Kirienko commented: "As proud members of the Maltese community since 2011 and a brand that has championed female talent from the start, EXANTE is proud to now support Women in Aviation Malta, and its mission to break barriers for local female talent. As a licensed private pilot myself, I know the passion, precision and perseverance it takes to excel in this field, and I'm thrilled to support an initiative that helps more women successfully soar to new heights."

Ruth Sawers, Founder of Women in Aviation Malta, said: “We are thrilled to welcome our new corporate partners to WIAM! Thank you for recognising the immense value of our network and sharing our dedication to diversity and inclusion. We look forward to nurturing our relationship and ensuring that you receive exclusive invitations to all our upcoming events, which are designed to engage and inspire both men and women. Boosting your employer appeal through sharing your good news stories on our socials, Together, we can create a positive community that celebrates collaboration and innovation.”

About EXANTE

Malta-headquartered XNT LTD., trading under the trademark name of EXANTE, is a global fintech company initially established in 2011. Since then, the EXANTE brand has also established its presence with further offices and regulatory oversight in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Dubai, Cyprus and Poland under its respective legal entities in those regions.

The investment platform offers access to 50+ global financial markets, eight asset classes and 1m+ instruments, from one easy multi-currency account, using proprietary technology. It offers fully customisable solutions, advanced trading modules, and robust infrastructure. With a commitment to excellence, transparency, and client satisfaction, EXANTE offers comprehensive brokerage services to individual and institutional investors worldwide.

For more information about EXANTE and its services, please visit https://exante.eu

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and reflects the views of XNT LTD. as of the date of publication. The information contained herein is accurate to the best of our knowledge at the time of writing but may be subject to change without notice. XNT LTD. does not make any representations or warranties, express or implied, as to the completeness or accuracy of the information provided. This article does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, and should not be relied upon as such. Furthermore, nothing in this article should be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any investment or financial product. Readers are encouraged to seek independent professional advice before making any decisions based on the content of this article.