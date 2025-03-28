Finns are among the most active gamblers in the world. For many Finnish players, MGA-licensed casinos remain the top choice.

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) licence has been one of the most respected in the industry for years and has established a strong presence in Finland’s online casino culture.

Many Finnish players choose MGA casinos due to their security, fairness, and high quality. However, this preference is not just an individual choice – it also reflects a broader trend within the industry.

Several Finnish affiliate sites, such as kaikkimgakasinot.fi, direct players specifically to MGA-licenced casinos due to their safety and reliability.

Overall, MGA casinos continue to gain popularity among Finnish players, and this upward trend shows no signs of slowing down. With hundreds of options available, the best casinos even provide a fully localized experience in Finnish.

Strict regulations ensure player safety

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) is one of the most stringent gambling regulators in the industry.

Holding an MGA licence guarantees players a trustworthy and well-regulated gaming environment, which is highly valued by Finnish players.

One of the key aspects of safety is continuous oversight—MGA closely monitors casino operations to ensure compliance.

This includes enforcing secure payment methods, protecting players' personal and financial data, and maintaining fair gaming practices.

MGA-licensed casinos also provide players with the right to contact the authority if they experience unfair treatment regarding games or financial transactions.

This adds an extra layer of security for Finnish players, offering peace of mind knowing that they have official support and a regulated channel for resolving disputes.

Responsible gaming at the core

In compliance with licensing requirements, MGA casinos provide responsible gaming tools designed to help players manage their gambling habits and prevent excessive play.

Finnish players particularly appreciate these tools, as they offer peace of mind and assurance that they can gamble in a safe and responsible environment.

MGA casinos offer features such as deposit and loss limits, allowing players to set predetermined spending caps over a specific time period.

Additionally, players always have the option to self-exclude temporarily or permanently close their accounts if needed.

Many MGA casinos also provide a self-assessment test, which allows players to evaluate their gambling behavior by answering a series of questions, helping them gain a better understanding of their habits.

Tax-free winnings make the difference

While safety and security are top priorities for Finnish players, tax-free winnings are equally important.

Since Malta is part of the European Economic Area (EEA) and operates under the free trade agreement, Finnish players do not have to pay taxes on their winnings from MGA-licenced casinos.

This means that on MGA casinos, Finnish players can maximize their winnings and withdraw their funds tax-free, just as they would when playing with Finland’s state-owned monopoly.

However, the same benefit does not apply to casinos licenced outside of Europe, such as those regulated by the Curaçao Gaming Authority. Any winnings from these casinos must be declared to Finnish tax authorities.

On taxable casinos, the tax rate depends on the player’s personal income tax percentage, which can significantly reduce the final payout. This is why MGA casinos' tax-free status remains one of their biggest advantages for Finnish players.

Maximising the winning potential with bonuses

In Finland, the state-owned monopoly Veikkaus is currently the only entity legally allowed to offer gambling – at least until the country transitions to a licensing system.

However, Veikkaus is prohibited from offering bonuses to its customers, which is one of the main reasons why many affiliates, such as suomenparhaatkasinot.fi, recommend MGA casinos to Finnish players.

MGA casinos attract players with generous welcome bonuses and loyalty rewards for active customers, making them an excellent alternative for Finnish gamblers.

Offers typically include free spins, deposit bonuses, and cashback rewards. Many MGA casinos also feature exclusive loyalty and VIP programs, providing even greater benefits.

While some non-EEA casinos offer even larger bonuses, their terms and conditions are often less favourable.

MGA casinos, on the other hand, are particularly appealing to Finnish players because of their player-friendly bonus structures.

Their wagering requirements are reasonable, and bonus terms are always clear and transparent, ensuring a fair gaming.

High RTP’s are a key advantage of MGA casinos

When comparing the game selection and return-to-player (RTP) rates of Finland’s state-owned monopoly with those of MGA casinos, it becomes clear why many Finnish players prefer the latter.

MGA casinos offer thousands of high-quality games across various categories. Players can choose from all the most popular game types, including slots, progressive jackpot games, table and live dealer games, as well as specialty games like bingo, scratch cards, and crash games.

MGA casinos also collaborate with the best game providers in the industry, such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Play’n GO, and Evolution, ensuring top-tier gaming experiences.

Moreover, the RTP rates at MGA-licenced casinos are generally higher than those found elsewhere.

Many slot games at MGA casinos offer an average RTP of 96-98%, whereas the RTP rates at Finland’s state monopoly tend to be significantly lower.

This makes MGA casinos an attractive choice for Finnish players looking for better odds and fairer payouts.

No language skills required

In addition to offering high-quality games, and attractive bonuses, many MGA casinos also cater to Finnish players in their native language.

The casino websites are available in clear and fluent Finnish, and customer support is often provided in Finnish as well.

This language support makes gambling easy and hassle-free while further enhancing the sense of security.

Finnish-language service is especially important for those who prefer not to or cannot communicate in English, as clear and understandable communication plays a key role in ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience.

Deposit and withdrawals with familiar payment methods

MGA casinos offer payment methods tailored to Finnish players, understanding that Finns value fast and straightforward transactions.

A large number of MGA casinos now operate as Pay N Play casinos, allowing Finnish players to gamble conveniently using their online banking credentials.

Payment providers such as Trustly, Zimpler, and Brite facilitate these transactions, all of which are compatible with every bank operating in Finland.

At Pay N Play casinos, Finnish players can skip the registration process and jump straight into playing.

Additionally, winnings are transferred to their bank accounts within minutes, which is often the most important factor for Finns when choosing an online casino.

On more traditional MGA casinos, payments can also be made via online banking, but additional options are available, including credit and debit cards, e-wallets, and mobile payments.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/.