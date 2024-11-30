Food manufacturers Magro Brothers took home two out of five awards at the 2024 edition of the Malta International Business Awards on Friday night, including the title of best overall company.

The Xewkija-based food production firm also won an award for best large exporter.

Best known for their Three Hills brand of tomato-based products, the company also operates several other food brands.

It exports roughly 45 per cent of the foodstuffs it produces, with customers in 20 different countries and sales offices in the UK and Ireland.

Held at the Radisson BLU Golden Sands, the award night also saw IoT Solutions named the best SME exporter, EBO awarded as the best high potential exporter of the year and Salvo Grima named the best emerging markets exporter.

Now in its third edition, the TradeMalta-organised MIBA awards saw 13 finalists compete across the four categories. Entries spanned a range of economic sectors, from manufacturing to research and development, training, software and AI technology, maritime, 3D printing, and web design.

TradeMalta CEO Anton Buttigieg said the awards “reflect the remarkable spirit and determination of Malta based businesses.”

The awards are organised by TradeMalta and endorsed by the Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry and The Malta Chamber. They are supported by HSBC Malta, Grant Thornton and Emirates as supporting partners together with Times of Malta as the exclusive Media Partner.