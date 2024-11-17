The Malta Trust Foundation is to start offering services it provides in Malta to children with disabilities in Gozo.

The foundation provides music and art therapy sessions from a Santa Venera building. It intends to start offering those services in Gozo, once part of a building in Victoria – the town’s former primary school - has been converted for that purpose.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and Malta Trust Foundation chairperson Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca jointly announced the plan this week.

Camilleri said it would be the first project of its kind in Gozo and that services provided at the Victoria centre would mirror those provided by the Foundation in Santa Venera.

Coleiro Preca said it was a long-held dream of the foundation to be able to provide Services in Gozo.

“Art can help fulfil every boy and girl’s potential. It all depends on the practical support these children receive,” she said. “The Malta Trust Foundation appreciates the work done by the Gozo Ministry to ensure this dream becomes a reality for Gozitan children and youth.”