The Malta Karate Federation has recently sent a contingent of athletes to the European Karate Federation Junior, Cadet and U21 Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The Maltese team was formed by Emma Mizzi, Thyis Antonelli, Francesca Saliba, Evie Roadley-Battin and Jessica Vella. During the competition, they were guided by Sensei Michelle Vella, Sensei Joseph Mizzi and Sensei Josef Antonelli.

The best performer among the Maltese team was Jessica Vella who notched three victories in the Kata competition.

In the first round of the Kata competition, Vella managed to overcome the challenge of Turkish athlete Evsan.

