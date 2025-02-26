A 53-year-old restaurant manager on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to defrauding four people out of €11,000.

Alessandro Voccia, an Italian national from San Ġwann, appeared before magistrate Leonard Caruana on Wednesday afternoon.

He was charged with misappropriation, fraud and making fraudulent gain.

Inspector Jessica Grixti told court the police had received a criminal complaint against Voccia signed by parte civile lawyers Jacob Magri and Maria Claire Ellul.

She said police only managed to trace Voccia when they launched an undercover operation since the building on his registered address did not exist.

According to investigations, he allegedly told the victims he worked for a trading company and defrauded them out of some €11,000 when he told them he could help them retrieve their money.

The alleged victims sought to recover the defrauded money and even sent him a legal letter. They eventually filed a criminal complaint when they could no longer reach him.

Defence lawyer Roberto Montalto informed the court there was a sum of money his client received that needed to be refunded, however, Voccia had rendered some of the promised services.

He added he had been in contact with the parte civile for months but acknowledged there was a time when his client was not replying.

Parte civile lawyer Jacob Magri told court his clients were willing to drop the criminal complaint once the money was refunded.

The parties jointly declared they were willing to explore the possibility of resolving the matter amicably.

Inspector Grixti meanwhile objected to bail, saying there was a risk Voccia would abscond since had no fixed address and was not Maltese.

“It was only through intelligence that we managed to trace him down. When we went in uniform to the restaurant he works at we were told Voccia does not work there,” Grixti said, noting that three arrest warrants had to be issued before he was found.

The prosecution also feared he would tamper with the evidence.

Montalto insisted that if Voccia lost his job, he would not be able to repay the victims.

The court granted the man bail against a €5,000 deposit and €10,000 personal guarantee.

He was ordered to sign the bail book every day.

Inspector Jessica Grixti prosecuted.

Lawyer Roberto Montalto assisted the accused.

Lawyers Jacob Magri and Maria Claire Ellul appeared for the victims.