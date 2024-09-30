Stronger infrastructure investment, sustainable practices, skill development, promoting Maltese industry, and a leaner regulatory framework to boost competitiveness emerged as key priorities for advancing Malta’s maritime sector.

Celebrating World Maritime Day, the Malta Maritime Forum gathered maritime leaders from the public and private sector to address the pressing challenges facing Malta’s maritime industry.

Setting the tone for the event, Transport Minister Chris Bonett announced the initiation of a consultation process leading towards a National Maritime Transport Policy, a decision that was welcomed by MMF Chairman Godwin Xerri, who highlighted how the MMF had long advocated for such a development.

With the maritime industry’s growing contribution to Malta’s economy, stakeholders called for more resources and focus, including the establishment of a dedicated Ministry, maritime authority, and maritime court, citing these as essential to strengthening Malta’s position in the sector.

Minister Bonett stated that the strategy aims to align maritime policies with industry needs while adapting to global trends and regulations. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transitioning Malta’s maritime sector to a greener future.

“We will address both environmental and economic aspects while exploring automation and digitalisation,” he added. Xerri emphasised the need for a collective effort to propel the Malta’s maritime industry forward. Acknowledging the nation’s success in establishing itself as a reputable jurisdiction in the maritime sphere, he stressed the necessity for continuous evolution.

“To continue thriving, we must embrace new technologies, step out of our comfort zones, and break through barriers, just as a ship continues on course through rough seas,” he explained.

The event was further addressed by MTIP Permanent Secretary Godwin Mifsud, former IMO Deputy Director Jonathan Pace and Perit Karmenu Vella, former European Commissioner.

Tasked to coordinate the drafting of the maritime strategy, Perit Vella highlighted the need to have the public and private sector work hand-in-hand in policy development and appealed for stakeholders to prioritise safety in all its forms, including the well-being of employees and those who rely on maritime services, but also the safety and protection of our seas and the natural environment.

“This is essential for long-term sustainability of our industry and to safeguard our heritage for future generations”,” he added.

A panel of maritime industry leaders, moderated by MMF CEO Kevin J Borg, discussed key challenges facing the sector.

Stakeholders emphasized difficulties in talent retention, the need for timely EU regulatory updates, and support for significant financial and infrastructural investments required for the green transition.

They also called for a competitive legislative framework, supported by a specialized regulator with qualified, well-compensated executives capable of making timely decisions in the complex maritime landscape.