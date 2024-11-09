The Mental Health Association Gozo (MHAG) dedicated its annual conference this year to a sensitive, yet critical, subject: suicide. Although suicide is often shrouded in silence, should we continue to remain quiet about it?

The aim of the conference, Is-Silenzju wara s-Suwiċidju… x’inhu jiġri?!, held at Queen Mary University of London in Victoria, was to raise awareness and foster a deeper understanding of this difficult topic. What drives individuals to this point and how can we help prevent it? Are professionals adequately equipped to address this issue comprehensively, from early warning signs to crises intervention?

MHAG sought to create a space where professionals could reflect meaningfully on the complexities surrounding suicide and work together to reduce the stigma associated with this often-hidden crisis.

The first presentation was delivered by Daniela Zammit, a psychiatrist specialising in consult-liaison psychiatry at Mater Dei Hospital and on suicide prevention. She is also a licensed trainer with the Zero Suicide Institute of America, a member of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, UK, and serves on the local advisory board responsible for drafting the National Suicide Prevention Strategy.

Zammit provided a detailed and insightful presentation, sharing statistics, practical advice and preventive strategies to address this critical issue.

The second presentation was delivered by Kelsey Renaud, a clinical psychologist with a special interest in adult mental health. She has had roles at the Richmond Foundation, Kellimini.com, teaching mental health first aid, carrying out research and policy work at Victim Support Malta and performing forensic assessments at Corradino Correctional Facility.

Renaud drew on this wealth of experience to sensitively explore the complexities of suicide, offering insights, statistics and practical tips for prevention.

Attendees at the conference

Two individuals shared their personal experiences. The first account was by a 42-year-old man who wished to remain anonymous. His story was read by MHAG vice-secretary Ċettina Grech. The second account was courageously shared first-hand by Emma Attard. Her story served as an inspiration to all attendees and as a beacon of hope for others facing similar challenges.

Another section of the conference featured a panel of three experts who discussed various topics related to suicide. They were Anton Grech, consultant psychiatrist and clinical chairman of the Department of Psychiatry at the Health Ministry; Antonella Sammut, a consultant in public mental health within the National Mental Health Services; and Peppi Azzopardi, the well-known TV personality, who has an extensive experience in journalism and television productions.

The conference ended with a speech by President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, an advocate for mental health and a key supporter of these efforts.

The event was made possible through the support of the Queen Mary University of London, along with the collaboration of Gozo General Hospital.