Roberta Metsola met King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein on Wednesday following a series of talks with leaders aimed at working towards lasting peace in the Middle East.

Earlier this month, the European Parliament president also met Egypt's president Abdel Fatah El-Sisi, called Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa'ar hours before the agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire came into effect, and held discussions with the Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa at the European Parliament.

Metsola thanked King Abdullah II for Jordan's efforts towards lasting peace in the Middle East. She said: “momentum must be upheld following the ceasefire-hostages release agreement".

Both sides expressed hope for unhindered deliveries of humanitarian aid for Gaza and for advancing on the return of the hostages.

Metsola meanwhile emphasised the importance of the EU-Jordan Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership and the need to strengthen EU-Jordan relations, as well as parliament’s readiness to support Jordan further with macro-financial assistance.

She commended Jordan's role in promoting stability in the region.