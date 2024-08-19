More than 164,000 people crossed between Malta and Gozo using the Gozo Channel and Highspeed ferry services during the Santa Marija week, the Gozo ministry said on Monday.

Between August 12 to 18, the Gozo Channel, which operates car-carrying ferries between Ċirkewwa and Mġarr, carried almost 136,000 passengers while Gozo Highspeed carried almost 29,000 passengers on its catamaran-operated service between Valletta and Mġarr.

Describing the Santa Marija period as a “great week for tourism in Gozo,” the island’s ministry said additional unscheduled crossings were added to the Ċirkewwa crossings to cope with demand.

In addition to its passengers, the Gozo Channel service reported carrying almost 47,000 vehicles last week during its 700 trips between the Maltese islands.

The Gozo Highspeed service, meanwhile, registered 220 journeys between Gozo and the country’s capital.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said the ministry had received "very positive comments" from tourism operators about the Santa Marija week, which he said was considered to be the “best week of the summer” for the island.