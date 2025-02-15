A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a midnight collision with a car in Iklin on Friday night.

The 39-year-old Lija man was riding a Keeway motorbike when he was involved in a crash with a 42-year-old St Paul’s Bay woman driving Toyota Passo. The crash occurred on Triq il-Wied and was reported at midnight.

A medical team was called to the scene and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Doctors there certified his injuries as being of a grievous nature.

The police said they are investigating the case.