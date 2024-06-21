A 42-year-old man was taken to Gozo General Hospital with serious injuries on Friday morning after the motorbike he was riding collided with a car in Sannat, Gozo.

The incident occurred at around 10am on Triq Dun Luqa, when the Yamaha T110 motorcycle driven by the Rabat (Gozo) resident collided with a BMW 530D driven by a 28-year-old woman residing in the area.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where his injuries were certified as serious, the police said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing.