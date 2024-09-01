A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Triq iż-Żejfa, Mosta, on Saturday at 8.15pm.

By Sunday morning, the police were still looking for the vehicle that fled the scene. 

The police said in a statement the man - a 50-year-old Mosta resident - was driving a Yamaha. 

The vehicle that fled the scene also hit another two cars: a Toyota Yaris driven by a 75-year-old man from Pieta and a Hyundai Atoz driven by a 30-year-old man from Mosta. 

The two were not injured.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigation are ongoing.

