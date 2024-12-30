The MSE Equity Price Index rose by 0.34% to close the year at 3,766.703 points. The Index declined by 4.9% this year. Trading on the Malta Stock Exchange resumes on Friday 3 January 2025.

Today’s most actively traded equity was Bank of Valletta plc which moved 0.6% higher to the €1.72 level across twelve deals amounting to 30,831 shares. BOV was the best-performing equity of the year as it surged by 21.1% and also the most actively traded equity as €16.8 million worth of shares changed hands throughout 2024.

BOV’s insurance associate Mapfre Middlesea plc increased by 2.9% to the €1.40 level across six trades amounting to 1,297 shares.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc gained 0.8% to the €6.70 level across three deals amounting to 3,025 shares.

Grand Harbour Marina plc surged by 15.8% to a one-year high of €1.10 over eight trades totalling 40,004 shares.

Trident Estates plc advanced by 8.7% to the €1.12 level on a single deal of 500 shares.

The preference shares of RS2 plc rebounded by 38% to the €0.69 level on negligible activity.

In contrast, the ordinary shares of RS2 plc shed 2.0% to the €0.49 level on one trade of 5,738 shares.

MaltaPost plc fell by 2.1% to the €0.47 level on one deal of 10,000 shares.

LifeStar Holding plc declined by 2.5% to the €0.39 level on muted activity.

Meanwhile, Malta International Airport plc traded flat at the €5.80 level as 740 shares changed hands.

HSBC Bank Malta plc held the €1.43 level on two trades amounting to 3,503 shares.

GO plc closed unchanged at the €2.64 level across eight deals totalling 4,955 shares, after recovering from an intraday low of €2.58 (-2.3%).

GO’s IT and digital infrastructure subsidiary BMIT Technologies plc held the €0.348 level on one trade of 11,490 shares.

APS Bank plc closed unchanged at the €0.56 level over six deals amounting to 19,650 shares.

The RF MGS Index decreased for the third consecutive session, as it fell by 0.05% to 914.286 points. Inflation in Spain during December is anticipated at 2.8% compared to the previous estimate of 2.6%, rising from 2.4% in the previous month. Furthermore, core inflation is expected to rise to a four-month high of 2.6% compared to 2.4% in November. Notably, the increase in headline inflation was also partially driven by volatile fuel prices which have increased compared to the decline experienced in December of last year.

