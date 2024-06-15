A small church in Nadur, dedicated to Sacred Heart of Jesus (pictured), will be celebrating its feast on Sunday. Can. Carmelo Portelli will celebrate mass at 7am, followed by adoration of the Holy Eucharist. Bishop Anton Teuma will concelebrate mass at 5.30pm, followed by a procession with the Holy Host led by Fr Kristoff Buttiġieġ. On Saturday, eve of the feast, masses will be said at 7am and 11 am, while Fr Buttigieg will celebrate solemn mass at 7pm. A vigil of adoration will start at 8.30pm, followed by mass after midnight.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us