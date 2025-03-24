Archbishop Charles Scicluna will lead the national pilgrimage with the miraculous image of Christ the Redeemer in Senglea on Friday, March 28, at 6pm.

The basilica will be open from 6.30am to 11.30am and from 4.15 to 7.45pm and mass will be said at 7 and 10am, 5pm and right after the pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, the devotional statue of Chris the Redeemer will be exposed from Monday to Thursday, from 6.45pm until midnight.

This week there will also be a symposium where various people have been invited to deliver a message of hope.

The Senglea archpriest, together with the Senglea Chapter, encourage the public to take part in these events and experience the Jubilee of Hope at the Senglea basilica.