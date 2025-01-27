Id-Dnub tal-Magħżulin soon promises a thought-provoking theatrical experience. Laura Bonnici chats with playwright ADRIAN BUCKLE and TREVOR ZAHRA, who adapted and translated the play, about why one of the Bible’s most compelling relationships is, today, more relevant than ever.

Love under oppression. Identity in the face of power. The complexities of faith. Weaving these rich themes into a new work in Maltese, Id-Dnub tal-Magħżulin opens later this month at Valletta Campus Theatre.

Written by Adrian Buckle and translated and adapted by celebrated Maltese literary icon Trevor Zahra, the play explores the biblical narrative of David and Jonathan and their love set against a backdrop of political intrigue and religious authority.

While staying true to its biblical origins, Id-Dnub tal-Magħżulin has a contemporary relevance that will resonate with a modern audience, says Buckle.

“I was inspired to write a script that explored David and Jonathan’s relationship in response to the ‘God condemns homosexuality’ narrative,” he continued.

“Here, in fact, we have a story about homosexual love the Bible portrays in a good light. The main takeaway from this story is that love is love. Later, the script became much more, tackling love in dire conditions, threatened by power, politics and hate – which will also speak to today’s audiences.”

The project captivated Trevor Zahra, who masterfully translated and adapted the work.

Adapting the play for Maltese audiences involved a meticulous balance of fidelity to the text, while honouring its emotional resonance and universal motifs, Zahra says. Zahra drew inspiration from Pietru Pawl Saydon’s translation of the Holy Bible into Maltese, a touchstone for bringing an authentic and lyrical quality to the dialogue.

“Throughout this creative journey, I have continually sought guidance from Saydon’s exceptional masterpiece. I firmly believe that in the domains of mythology and ancient scripture, the melodic embrace of the Maltese language conveys an authenticity that surpasses even that of English.”

Buckle, too, had his share of challenges, particularly in tackling the play’s themes of homoeroticism and state oppression through a contemporary lens.

Mandy Muscat, Peter Galea and Sean Borg

This collaborative energy extends to the cast, who bring depth and nuance to their roles under Tyrone Grima’s direction. The production stars Miguel Formosa as Ġonatan (Jonathan), Benjamin Abela as David and Peter Galea as Sawlu (King Saul), each delivering powerful performances alongside Sean Borg, Mandy Muscat, Stefan Farrugia, Josue Formosa, Bernard Zammit and Matthias Zarb.

Likewise, the highly experienced creative team, including set designer Romualdo Moretti, lighting designer Dali Aguerbi and costume designer Michela Manduca, have worked together to produce a play that is sure to spark conversations well after the curtain falls.

The production also features original music composed by Alex Vella Gregory and sensitive scenes carefully coordinated by intimacy director Simone Ellul.

Id-Dnub tal-Magħżulin performs at Valletta Campus Theatre (VCT), Valletta, on January 31 and February 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9 at 7.30pm. Performances on January 31, February 2 and February 7 will be followed by a post-show lecture and Q&A session with Rev. Prof. Josef Mario Briffa SJ. This production is suitable for audiences aged 16 and above, due to mature themes. Id-Dnub tal-Magħżulin is supported by Arts Council Malta and MCAST. Tickets are available at adrianbuckle.com.