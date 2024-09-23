The Psychology Department of the Gozo General Hospital is holding a new psycho-educational course on mental health, entitled Il-kunflitti f’ħajjitna u l-Psikoloġija – Gharfien, Tiġdid u Soluzzjonijiet (Psychology and conflicts in our lives – Awareness, Renewal and Solutions).

The course, open to the public, is made up of four presentations on different topics related to conflicts in our lives, including conflicts at the place of work, internal conflicts within oneself, conflicts between parents and children, and conflicts related to eating disorders.

The talks will be given by different psychology professionals, including Psychology Department head, clinical psychologist and psychotherapist (Gozo General Hospital) Laner Cassar, Gottfried Catania, Pamela Portelli, Liza Azzopardi, and Rebecca Xerri. It will be delivered in Maltese.

The first presentation will take place at BARTS Gozo medical school (Queen Mary University, Malta Campus) on Thursday, October 24, between 9am and 10.30am. It will continue for three consecutive Thursdays. Participants need to attend at least three of the four presentations to be able to register for the course and to receive a certificate of attendance. Bookings are on a first-come first-served basis.

Interested persons can register for the course by calling 2344 6172, mornings only (Monday to Friday) or by writing an e-mail to pauline.vella.1@contractors.gov.mt by not later than October 15.