Why is it that a deeper understanding along with the ability of seeing the bigger picture frequently remain lacking in political thinking and debates? Is it because politicians only listen to what they want to hear? Or, if at all politicians are listening, to whom are they listening?

Many seem to treat their party faithful as the electorate and voice of the people, rather than listening to a wider audience, missing out on broader viewpoints and perspectives. Apart from ensuring they are surrounded by good mentors, politicians need to ensure their political slogans and messages are more inclusive. They must fully acknowledge that it is not only about them expecting to be heard but also about them being ready to listen, otherwise people will stop listening to them.

Debating and disagreeing on political matters is part of an essentially engaging and healthy democracy. But is the inclination of giving nearly everything a political tone or character, along with our doublethink, symptomatic of something more profound? Politicians are frequently stuck between a rock and a hard place, conditioned by the expectations of their constituents while also constrained on taking needed, yet potentially unpopular, bold policy decisions.

Exacerbating this situation is the fact that politics is becoming more and more about personality and popularity, rather than critical thinking, constructive argumentation and creative ideas. Too many politicians all too often go on the attack, discrediting their political opponents, because they think it works for them electorally and believe it is their basic job.

We need to move away from monolithic to deeper thinking, with politicians better prepared to put forward long-term plans, recognising their responsibility towards future generations. What is needed is a stronger sense of foresight, resisting the temptation to appeal to the immediate, avoiding instances of politics of handouts which sometimes end up walking a thin line between welfare and wasteful.

Politicians are either locked into a dependency on entrenched and outdated policy practices or locked out of more inclusive policy networks. They seem increasingly detached from new ways and fresh ideas, steadily being reduced to policy takers, rather than policymakers.

Given politicians seem to do a better job talking about potential solutions than implementing them, we need to balance out political discussions within better structured managerial frameworks which are more strategic and less ideologic in nature. We must insulate important policy areas along with schemes and forms of support from the vagaries of the electoral cycle. Politicians need to ensure that the pressure for re-election does not overly compromise their objectivity in thinking and decision-making.

Too many politicians go on the attack - Norman Aquilina

A drive towards an element of consensus-building, especially on highly challenging and potentially intractable matters of national interest, is essential. Bi-partisan think tanks that include both MPs and independent experts can help circumvent parochial attitudes and foster rational decision-making.

This can be further strengthened by ensuring that public agencies truly operate independently, without undue political interference, with their respective heads being appointed on merits of competence and track record.

Expecting politicians to adopt a paradigm shift by acting less as preachers or teachers and more as humble servants ready to listen with the intent of seeking the common good certainly sounds utopic. Nevertheless, better reckoning with public sentiment through substantive consultation remains a fundamental requirement.

We need more information flows and meaningful dialogue.

With polarisation running so deep in our society, attaining a mature and more engaging public, as opposed to staying on the fence, is what we should be aiming for.

Challenging political assumptions, and putting forward critical perspectives and diverse opinions, adds weight and authority to all well-intended voices pushing for better judgement along with that of setting the right agenda, influencing policy formulation and decision-making processes.

It is within this context that all politicians, public agencies, NGOs, sectoral representative organisations and the public at large need to frame and voice their political and arising policy deliberations, more so given the far-reaching consequences on all our lives.

Norman Aquilina is group chief executive of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc and a council member of The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise, and Industry.