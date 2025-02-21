“Health and safety should be a priority when it comes to decisions on laws, regulations as well as policies, not only in construction but in all areas,” the Minister for Construction Sector Reform Jonathan Attard said on Friday.

He was speaking at the signing of an agreement between the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) and Jobsplus which is intended to further strengthen joint efforts to create safer and healthier working environments in Malta.

The agreement will give OHSA a better overview of all workers in Malta. The authority will be able to communicate more effectively with all workers and jobseekers on health and safety issues through targeted messages, personalised training and more effective awareness campaigns.

Attard said this collaboration and exchange of information between the two entities was in line with the recommendations of the inquiry into the tragic death of Jean Paul Sofia.

This agreement focuses on the exchange of information, the development of specialised training programmes and the integration of health and safety practices from the beginning of the employment process. Through this collaboration, both entities will be addressing occupational safety and health challenges more effectively and proactively.

Jobsplus will be able to pass on information to OHSA enabling it to work more efficiently and deliver better results, Home Affairs and Employment Minister Byron Camilleri said.