The Ombudsman has reiterated his call on the government to establish a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), “without any further delay.”

In his foreword to the Annual Report for 2023, Judge Emeritus Joseph Zammit McKeon said this move would present “a practical, resource-efficient, and effective approach to strengthening the country’s commitment to human rights.”

The Ombudsman encouraged the government to move away from arguments favouring a status quo approach.

Judge Zammit McKeon presented the annual report to the Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia on Monday.

In its report, the Office of the Ombudsman underscored the right to good administration, “founded on the need for public administration to operate with transparency, fairness, and accountability.”

It also called on Parliament to discuss the Ombudsman’s reports when the public administration does not implement its recommendations.

In a statement the Office of the Ombudsman said 2023 had seen a 22% increase in the caseload. It said this was the result of the open-door policy adopted by the Office, reaching out to the public and government entities alike.

“The office played its part in protecting the rights of people and promoting governance, accountability, and transparency in public administration.”

Judge Zammit McKeon said he remains committed to resolving complaints related to maladministration by the government, as defined by the Ombudsman Act.

The Annual Report 2023 also includes the annual reports of the three specialised Commissioners for Health, Education, and Environment and Planning.

“Their dedication has been instrumental in achieving the results we are presenting today,” the Ombudsman noted.