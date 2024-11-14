The Leone Band of Victoria will present its annual symphonic concert at the Aurora Opera Theatre tomorrow. After last year’s resounding success with the Tchaikovsky concert, this year’s edition, Ouvertures d’Opérette, promises to be no less, with a new accent and impetus brought about by another exhilarating musical theme – the much-loved French and Austrian operetta.

Ouvertures d’Opèrette promises to offer the most entertaining night of music as overtures from some of the most famous operettas will be played inside the Aurora.

The programme will feature famous overtures, which some might not even know by name, but could whistle them from start to end. These include Suppe’s Poet and Peasant and Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna, Strauss’s A Night in Venice and The Gypsy Baron (Der Zigeunerbaron) and Offenbach’s La Belle Helene and Orpheus in the Underworld. In true overture fashion, the music comes full of verve and energy, bringing to life the celebratory spirit of Italian, French and Austrian march and waltz music, which Maltese audiences are so accustomed to watch on television over the festive season. The Leone Band will be directed by Colin Attard.

The concert, expected to last around 80 minutes, starts at 8pm. Entrance is free, but reservations are strongly recommended online via www.teatruaurora.com, by e-mailing teatruaurora@leone.org.mt or via the ticket helpline 7904 5779.