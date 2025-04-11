The Access Bank UK Limited proudly announces the official launch of its first fully owned subsidiary in Malta, The Access Bank Malta Limited.

This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in strengthening Europe-Africa trade flows.

Malta, a globally recognised financial hub and a key gateway between the two continents, is uniquely positioned to foster economic partnerships and advance international commerce.

By establishing operations in Malta, The Access Bank UK Limited capitalises on growing trade opportunities between Europe and Africa. This move underscores the Access Group’s commitment to facilitating global trade, driving financial integration, and supporting businesses across these regions.

Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi joins Jamie Simmonds, Renald Theuma, and Roosevelt Ogbonna in a celebratory toast at Palazzo Parisio in Naxxar, marking the successful launch of The Access Bank Malta Limited.

Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi addresses guests at the official launch of The Access Bank Malta Limited.

At the official opening ceremony, Honourable Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, Minister for Lands and the Implementation of the Electoral Programme, remarked:

“I am delighted to celebrate the opening of The Access Bank Malta Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of The Access Bank UK Limited and part of the renowned Access Bank Group.

“This milestone strengthens trade relations between Europe and Africa, and we proudly welcome The Access Bank Malta Limited to Malta’s financial community.

“Its presence aligns perfectly with our country’s strategic role as a bridge for business between these two continents. This moment also reflects the aspirations of Malta Vision 2050, which aims to position Malta as a hub for financial services, digital innovation, and sustainable economic growth through global collaboration and forward-thinking investment.”

Jamie Simmonds addresses the audience during the press event at Palazzo Parisio in Naxxar.

Jamie Simmonds, Founding Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of The Access Bank UK Limited, highlighted the importance of this expansion:

“Europe and Africa are key trading partners, with Europe accounting for approximately 30% of Africa’s total trade. As Europe-Africa economic relations enter a new phase, The Access Bank Malta Limited is ideally positioned to deepen trade ties and meet the financing and banking needs of businesses operating across these regions.”

Roosevelt Ogbonna highlighted the Group’s vision of becoming Africa’s Gateway to the World at the launch of The Access Bank Malta Limited.

Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, and CEO of the Banking Group further emphasised the Group’s vision:

“Expanding our presence to Malta strengthens our position in a key financial hub that connects European and North African markets, bringing us closer to our vision of becoming Africa’s Gateway to the World. This strategic move enhances our ability to provide clients with innovative, tailored solutions that facilitate cross-border trade and investment.”

Renald Theuma speaks about the Bank’s commitment to fostering seamless cross-border trade between Europe and Africa during the official launch event.

Renald Theuma, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of The Access Bank Malta Limited, added:

“The launch of The Access Bank Malta Limited is a crucial step in our Group’s expansion strategy. Our goal is to facilitate seamless cross-border trade between Europe and Africa, leveraging Malta’s unique position as a financial hub. We are committed to delivering high-quality banking services that support businesses in these dynamic markets, helping them navigate the complexities of international trade.”

The Access Bank Malta Limited will focus on international trade finance, employing approximately 30 people in its initial phase, with plans for controlled expansion over time.