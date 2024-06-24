Monday's parliamentary sitting was interrupted on Monday because of a power cut.
The outage happened during question time as PN MP Mark Anthony Sammut was asking questions to Lands Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi.
The sitting was resumed after a few minutes as a generator kicked in.
It was not immediately clear if the power cut was internal or affected the whole of Valletta but a parliamentary source said the power cut was from the outside mains supply. A reader reported a power cut lasting a few seconds in Hamrun at the same time.
Malta suffered a nation-wide hour-long power outage earlier this month, which was blamed on maintenance work on the Maghtab switchgear of the Malta-Sicily interconnector. According to Enemalta, during testing of the switchgear, a number of distribution feeders tripped.
