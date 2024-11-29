Part of Naxxar’s Burmarrad Road, close to It-Telgħa t’Alla u Ommu, is currently closed off to traffic after a fire broke out in a number of warehouses in the area late on Thursday night. 

While details on the fire are scarce, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri posted a video on Facebook of what he described as the incident being a "delicate fire-fighting operation". 

"It has been reported that a delicate fire-fighting operation is underway by Civil Protection in Naxxar. Other law enforcement forces are assisting," he said. 

He confirmed that no individuals were trapped in the fire. 

St John Ambulance and Rescue were called to assist the Civil Protection Department to control the large fire. 

Early on Friday morning, the popular Facebook page Maltese Roads Traffic Updates warned to avoid the road as emergency services were still on site. 

Facebook post by Maltese Roads Traffic Updates. Credit: FacebookFacebook post by Maltese Roads Traffic Updates. Credit: Facebook

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.