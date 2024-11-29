Part of Naxxar’s Burmarrad Road, close to It-Telgħa t’Alla u Ommu, is currently closed off to traffic after a fire broke out in a number of warehouses in the area late on Thursday night.

While details on the fire are scarce, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri posted a video on Facebook of what he described as the incident being a "delicate fire-fighting operation".

"It has been reported that a delicate fire-fighting operation is underway by Civil Protection in Naxxar. Other law enforcement forces are assisting," he said.

He confirmed that no individuals were trapped in the fire.

St John Ambulance and Rescue were called to assist the Civil Protection Department to control the large fire.

Early on Friday morning, the popular Facebook page Maltese Roads Traffic Updates warned to avoid the road as emergency services were still on site.