One of Joseph Muscat's lawyers said on Sunday he wanted to run for the role of Labour president but changed his mind after the party leadership felt his role on the former prime minister's Vitals legal team could hinder the party.

Criminal lawyer Ishmael Psaila said he was mulling throwing his name in the hat after several delegates and activists urged him to run following the June elections results.

Writing on Facebook shortly after the nominations closed, Psaila said he had already committed to representing Muscat "months ago", a decision "the leadership of the party felt... could be an obstacle to the party".

The 33-year-old said he believed the "legal profession and the political role shouldn't mix, but I am only interested in the good of the party because nobody is bigger than the party."

His statement resurfaces long-standing rumours about internal fissures within PL, specifically that Robert Abela's party is uncomfortable with Joseph Muscat's embroilment in the Vitals case.

"I wish that in this election delegates are allowed to freely choose those who are the best suited to take the roles of president, national executive and other positions," wrote Psaila.

"This movement should re-open its doors to whoever is ready to give a genuine contribution."

Psaila was mulling roles

As a lawyer, Psaila is one of the former prime minister’s defence counsel. Muscat stands charged with crimes related to the hospitals deal.

Earlier this month Psaila told Times of Malta that he was mulling contesting for one of the PL's top posts, but would not elaborate.

He also brushed away concerns that his role on Muscat’s legal team could create a conflict or taint a potential position he could occupy in the party, insisting his legal roles and his roles in the party can never be in conflict.

Nominations for the upcoming Labour party elections closed on Sunday morning.

For the position of Labour Party President, the party received two nominations - lawyer Alex Sciberras and former TVM head of news Norma Saliba.

One of them will be replacing Ramona Attard, who last week said she will not be standing for re-election as PL president. She was elected party president just over four years ago in July 2020.

Voting will take place on Friday, September 13, at the National Labour Centre in Malta and the Labour Centre in Sannat, Gozo, and the vote count will take place on the same day after the voting closes.