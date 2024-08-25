Nominations for the upcoming September Labour Party elections closed on Sunday morning.

In a statement, the Labour Party announced the nominees for the roles, with both deputy leadership positions only having one contestant each.

For the post of Deputy Leader for Parliament Affairs, the Labour Party’s Electoral Commission received one nomination, from Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg.

Sources close to Borg previously told Times of Malta that all MPs have privately pledged to back his candidacy.

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba faces no competition for the post of Deputy Leader for Party Affairs.

On Sunday, MEP Josianne Cutajar said she will not be contesting the role, and Jason Micallef dropped out of the race earlier this month.

For the position of Labour Party President, the party received two nominations - lawyer Alex Sciberras and former TVM head of news Norma Saliba.

One of them will be replacing Ramona Attard, who last week said she will not be standing for re-election as PL president. She was elected party president just over four years ago in July 2020.

One of the lawyers on Joseph Muscat’s Vitals case, Ishmael Psaila, will not be contesting either, despite confirming he was considering seeking election earlier this month.

In a Facebook post, Psaila announced his decision to step aside from the elections.

Louis Gatt submitted his nomination for the Vice President position.

For the post of International Secretary, nominations were submitted by John Grech and Georvin Bugeja. Bugeja perviously served as the president of the party’s youth group and now holds a position in the public service as the Head of Secretariat for the Parliamentary Secretariat for Equality and Reforms.

Architect William Lewis submitted his nomination for the post of Organisational Secretary.

The Commission also welcomed the nominations for 12 ordinary members in the National Executive of the Labour Party, from thirty-eight members.

Voting will take place on Friday, September 13, at the National Labour Centre in Malta and the Labour Centre in Sannat, Gozo, and the vote count will take place on the same day after the voting closes.