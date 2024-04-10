The Nationalist Party has called on the government to control unsustainable recurrent expenditure and stop squandering as it noted official data showing that Malta's debt has risen to €9,740 million, with debt servicing costs at €4m per week.

The shadow minister for finance, Graham Bencini, said the debt had risen by  €910 million in a year. The Abela government has so far run up a debt of €4,000 million.

He also noted that according to data from the National Statistics Office, annual debt servicing costs as of last December were  €214m, an increase of €41 million over the previous year.

This meant that Malta was paying €4m interest on its borrowing every week or €590,000 every day.

And in the last Budget the finance minister announced he was planning to borrow almost €1,000 more, which meant higher borrowing costs. 

Bencini noted that in 2022 Malta had a deficit of €982.2 million, which was  5.7% of GDP. That meant Malta had the fourth-highest deficit in the EU, where the average deficit was 3.3%.

All this was of concern, more so as the EU was preparing a new mechanism for fiscal sustainability. 

The shadow minister warned that the public debt was becoming a millstone for future generations. The government needed to stop squandering and control unsustainable recurrent expenditure, as it had been warned by the International Monetary Fund. 

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.