Last updated 7.12pm

A power outage was reported across Malta and Gozo on Sunday afternoon.

The power cut started shortly after 6pm. Despite the widespread reports, the live outage map on the Enemalta website showed scant information, only registering a power outage in Żebbuġ as of 6:20pm.

Enemalta said a fault developed in a power-generation turbine while maintenance was underway on the interconnector which supplies electricity from Sicily. Efforts were being made to restore power to all localities as soon as possible.

Some localities reported power being restored after about 30 minutes. In other localities power was restored and went off again after a few minutes.

The outage recalled long, repeated power cuts in many localities this time last year during a heatwave. Enemalta has since said it replaced 70km of underground cables to avoid a repetition.

More to follow.