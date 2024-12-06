San Andrea School said on Friday that two former school assistant heads have withdrawn court proceedings against the school over alleged unfair dismissal.

In a statement, the school said proceedings initiated by Trevor Templeman and Ruth Azzopardi over their dismissal had been withdrawn "by mutual agreement" following discussions between the parties.

Azzopardi had filed a case in the First Hall of the Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction, claiming the school’s management had terminated her job without following the principles of natural justice.

She had also filed a case before the Industrial Tribunal.

Azzopardi was sacked following the findings of an inquiry by retired judge David Scicluna into allegations of wrongdoing at the school. Templeman had alleged in 2022 that the school board’s former chairman, Kevin Spiteri, had defrauded the school out of hundreds of thousands of euro.

Templeman had claimed a member of staff was paid €25,000 to keep quiet about the issue and that the school reassigned Templeman different duties using trumped-up cyberbullying charges. The inquiry concluded that the payout was a severance pay package.

Another key allegation was that Spiteri had taken €200,000 from school funds and that his company, KJM Enterprises, had made over €3 million from the school for infrastructural projects.

Judge Scicluna’s 73-page report also pointed to a historically pervasive attitude of bullying and said there were various red flags over how the private school was managing its finances.