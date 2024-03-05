Retail International Group, a pioneer with over six decades of excellence in fashion franchising since initiating its first franchise with Marks & Spencer, is excited to unveil the opening of three stores in the newly launched Shoreline Shopping Mall in Kalkara. Spanning over 2,200 square metres, the mall welcomes ALDO, Marks & Spencer, and LC WAIKIKI, marking a significant expansion in Retail International Group's commitment to providing exceptional shopping experiences.

ALDO offers a fresh and modern shopping experience through its immersive environment, showcasing an array of trend driven, superior-quality footwear that caters to varied fashion tastes. From the casual to the formal, ALDO aims to be the ultimate destination for footwear enthusiasts.

Marks & Spencer, a brand cherished for its quality, unveils an innovative concept store designed with the local family in mind. This store revolutionises shopping with an extensive Clothing & Home range tailored for modern living, alongside a welcoming food hall offering an extensive selection of its acclaimed M&S Food range. The store isn't just a shopping destination but it represents Marks & Spencer's commitment to blending quality, convenience, and community, promising a unique and enriched shopping experience for all.

Furthermore, LC WAIKIKI's flagship store, now the largest in Malta, is set to elevate its presence as the prime destination for affordable, high-quality fashion. Offering a comprehensive collection for children of all ages, women, and men, together with home and accessory ranges, LC WAIKIKI embodies its belief that "everyone deserves to dress well," ensuring inclusivity in fashion at great value.

“Through the introduction of these stores, Retail International Group reaffirms its role as a leader in the retail sector, committed to innovating and providing a diverse, high-quality shopping experience for every patron at the Shoreline Mall,” Alan Frendo Jones, CEO of Retail International Group, said.

Simon Mifsud, Head of Retail, followed this by affirming that: “This expansion not only enriches the retail scene in Malta but also reinforces Retail International Group’s dedication to expanding its retail footprint and accessibility to its clients.”

Retail International Group operates and represents a number of fashion retail brands in Malta, Libya and Morocco.