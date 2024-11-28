The Works Department is resurfacing 3km of road around Ta'Qali in a €4m project.

The department said it has been carrying out infrastructural works within the National Park at Ta'Qali as well as the perimeter roads between, including new water and sewage systems and power cables.

The road works cover the area between the roundabout near Mtarfa and the access road from Attard.

Parliamentary Secretary Omar Farrugia, who is responsible for public works, toured the area with Jason Micallef, who heads the management of the park. They said the Ta' Qali zone has seen its biggest-ever regeneration, becoming the largest open green space in Malta, also hosting a purpose-built concert area.