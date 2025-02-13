Updated 10.45am

Roberta Metsola will be visiting Israel and the Palestinian territory over the next two days, just three weeks after a hostage exchange and ceasefire came into effect.

The European Parliament president's visit comes at a critical time, as the armistice to end the Gaza war is under threat after Hamas said Israel had violated the agreement.

On Monday Hamas said it would be suspending the release of the remaining 76 hostages. The announcement saw US President Donald Trump threaten Hamas that if it did not release all the hostages by noon on February 15, "all hell is going to break out".

The ceasefire that went into effect on January 19 largely halted more than 15 months of fighting in the Gaza Strip and saw five groups of Israeli hostages freed in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli custody.

Roberta Metsola, EP President, receives an official welcome at the Knesset in Jerusalem where she meets with Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset, and Gideon Sa’ar, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Israel. Footage: EU Parliament

On Thursday Metsola will hold talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and the Speaker of the Knesset in Jerusalem Amir Ohan. She will then travel to the Kerem Shalom Border Crossing Point to visit the humanitarian operations.

She will also visit the European Union Border Assistance Mission for the Rafah Crossing (EUBAM Rafah) and the site of the Nova Festival in Re’im.

On Friday, Metsola will meet the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah. There she is set to meet the Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation Hussein al-Sheikh and the Director of Women of the SunReem Al Hajajra - a 2024 Sakharov Prize Nominee.

During her visit, she will also meet with released hostages, their families and victims of the conflict.

She is set to underline Europe’s willingness to engage constructively to secure the current ceasefire and hostage deal, leading to a path to a sustainable peace in the region that ensures security for Israel and a real perspective to the Palestinian people.

She hopes that through her presence on the ground, she sends a "clear message that Europe is ready to engage constructively with all partners in the region".

Metsola will reiterate the EU’s commitment to continue providing much-needed humanitarian aid while calling on the international community to step up and increase its humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The visit comes after a show of support by Metsola to the ceasefire-hostage deal and pushing for an increase in humanitarian efforts.

In recent weeks, she held in-person meetings and telephone conversations with leaders from Israel, Palestine, Arab countries and US representatives.

She has talks in Cairo with the Egyptian President El-Sisi, met with King Abdullah II of Jordan, received the Palestinian Prime Minister in Brussels and spoke to the Israeli Foreign Minister as well as the Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

In a resolution adopted on January 18 of last year, the European Parliament became the first European institution to formally call for the immediate release of all hostages, the dismantling of the terrorist organisation Hamas, the resumption of the two-state solution and the relaunch of the peace process.