One of Malta's worst peacetime maritime disasters occurred 116 years ago today, when at least 118 people died as a fierce fire engulfed a ship just off the coast.

Flames broke out on the SS Sardinia on November 25, 1908 as it was leaving the Grand Harbour. It was carrying 32 crew, 12 first-class passengers and 142 steerage passengers, mainly Muslims travelling from Morocco on their way to Mecca.

The ship had started its voyage in Liverpool and stopped at various harbours on the way to Malta. It was then due to head for Alexandria.

The ship also carried a cargo that included flammable nitrate and naphtha.

Investigations concluded that the fire originated in the No. 2 hold, and it was probably caused by pilgrims cooking on an open flame on deck, Kevin Aquilina, who has followed the tragedy said in comments to Times of Malta and on Facebook.

A postcard by The Grand Studio shows the SS Sardinia aground at Xagħjra.

An inquiry also established that there were no precautions to prevent fire on board the vessel.

The flames spread quickly before assistance could reach the vessel. Many died trapped below decks.

An unsuccessful attempt was made to return to port, but the bridge was soon engulfed in flames. The wheel was abandoned and the vessel went around in circles until it grounded between Fort Ricasoli and Fort Rinella.

Judge Giovanni Bonello wrote about the tragedy in further detail in 2003.