The GO mobile network will undergo scheduled downtime at Mater Dei Hospital on Friday from 8am until 2pm.

These planned outage is necessary to improve network infrastructure and ensure continued high-quality service, the hospital said.

During this period, there will be no mobile phone reception for devices on the GO network within the hospital. This includes both mobile pagers and personal mobile phones. Fixed lines, mobile numbers from other networks, internet, and the MDH intranet will remain operational.

Backup phones with SIM cards from different networks will be available to ensure reliable communication between staff members within the hospital.

· The general public, patients, and visitors on-site with GO network phones will not have mobile reception. Visitors requiring assistance during the downtime can visit Customer Care (near MDH Reception).

Relatives can reach patients through the wards’ fixed lines during the downtime.

Patients who need to make a phone call during the downtime will be assisted by ward staff.