A Marsaxlokk man is under arrest on the suspicion of having slashed a neighbour’s face in the course of an argument.

The police said in a statement on Wednesday that they were called to Triq Lepanto in Marsaxlokk at around 8.15am following reports of an argument between neighbours.

When they reached the scene, they found a 30-year-old woman with facial wounds allegedly caused by a sharp object. They were also told where the alleged aggressor was.

Officers went to that location and found a 32-year-old man they believe caused the woman’s injuries.

He was arrested and is being held in custody to assist with ongoing investigations.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Her injuries were certified as being of a grievous nature.