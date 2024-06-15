A summertime ban on demolition and excavation works begins for tourist areas on Saturday.

All such works are forbidden from taking place in designated areas between Saturday, June 15 and Monday, September 30.

Lawbreakers can be reported to the Building and Construction Authority on 80049000, 20955000 and 20955555 for both Malta & Gozo, during & after office hours by emailing complaints@bca.org.mt.

The list of streets where such works are forbidden is compiled by the Malta Tourism Authority, which designates them as ‘tourist areas.’

In some cases, such as in the Three Cities, Valletta and Mdina, a blanket ban on all demolition and excavation work, save for emergency infrastructural work, is in place.

In others, demolition and excavation work is banned in specific streets and squares.

Attached files List of streets where demolition and excavation work is banned during summer.

See the full list of areas where such work is banned until September in the PDF file linked above.