Arrive into a world of Christmas magic featuring a towering 35-foot tree, larger-than-life characters including the 20-foot nutcracker soldier and a jumbo gingerbread man, amidst a packed programme of activities and interactive games. This December, enjoy a journey into the holiday spirit with festive activities including choirs, marching bands, and more at Valletta Waterfront.

Christmas at Valletta Waterfront. Video: RockSteady, Times of Malta

Located in the harbour area, a short walk from central Valletta and Floriana, Valletta Waterfront captivates with its doors adorned with vibrant colours representing the storage of goods from a bygone era. But that’s not all this festive season. Stop at platform 1752 - Valletta Waterfront, and arrive into a world of Christmas magic featuring a towering 35-foot tree, larger-than-life characters including the 20-foot nutcracker soldier and a jumbo gingerbread man, amidst a program of activities and interactive games. The late Baroque buildings commissioned by Grand Master Pinto and inaugurated in 1752 serve as a stunning backdrop for choirs, marching bands and majorettes, a Baby Jesus procession and more, in a packed calendar of activities.

The jolly man himself, Santa Claus together with Mrs Claus are available for photo opportunities until December 24, just before their annual trip around the world! And children are still in time to post their letter to Santa with a guaranteed reply to all local addresses if a self-addressed envelope is provided, an annual initiative courtesy of Valletta Cruise Port and the restaurants dotting the Valletta Waterfront.

This December, enjoy a journey into the holiday spirit at Valletta Waterfront.

Enjoy the season with a cozy meal or festive drink at one of the many restaurants located along the scenic strolling promenade, perfect for family gatherings or end-of-year celebrations. Immerse yourself in a Christmas wonderland ambiance while listening to holiday music, enjoying a warming cup of mulled wine and experiencing the warmth and cheer of the season. Whether you’re in the mood for a casual bite or a hearty meal, Valletta Waterfront’s variety of restaurants promises something for everyone to enjoy on this special journey.

Free daily family activities will continue between Christmas and New Year’s from sand art to reclaimed wood and egg decorating workshops, roaming characters, live music and more, making it a great opportunity to catch a casual bite in the indoor historic vaults or outside on the terraces overlooking the Grand Harbour.

Steam into the New Year in style! On 31st December enjoy a night filled with live music, entertainment and festivities to welcome the New Year in a convivial atmosphere.

Visit www.vallettawaterfront.com/christmas to view the full program of free activities sponsored by Valletta Cruise Port and the Valletta Waterfront catering outlets and start planning your visit today!