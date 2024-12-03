Four persons were arrested over the weekend after three drug finds, the police said.

One of them, a 28-year-old Somali, was arraigned on Monday after he admitted going up to undercover police, inviting them to buy cannabis. He was jailed for 18 months.

Snother Somali man, 23, and an Algerian, 24, were arrested in St Julian's after cannabis was found in their possession.

The last arrest was made in Paola when a police patrol stopped and searched a man, 19, resident in Mqabba. Suspected cocaine was found in his car.