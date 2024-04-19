Roberta Metsola has been awarded an Honoris Causa Doctorate by the University of Lisbon in Portugal in recognition of her academic, scientific and professional merit in international relations.

Professor Carla Margarida Barroso Guapo da Costa presented the nomination of the Honoris Causa to the European President on Friday.

He said it was particularly relevant that the European President was able to bring the representation of a small country to the main stage of European institutions: “It is the first time that a citizen from a small island has managed to occupy the presidency of one of the main European institutions, which in some way translates a change in the current power structure within the EU, in addition, naturally, to the protagonist’s intrinsic value".

Referring to Metsola’s work in favour of increased gender equality, Guapo da Costa said her "path and convictions share essential values with her predecessors... Simone Veil and Nicole Fontaine, without forgetting the pioneer Louise Weiss.

"Because the role of women is absolutely fundamental in European construction.”

She added that from the beginning of her civic life and political career, Metsola proved to be “a tireless fighter for the defence of democracy, individual freedoms and the rule of law”.

On receiving the Honoris Causa, Metsola said that beyond a recognition of the European Parliament’s work, she sees it as a responsibility to continue standing up for Europe.

She said it was "a renewed impetus to push ahead in championing our shared European values of freedom, democracy, equality and justice - that perhaps too often we take for granted, and which are increasingly coming under threat".

She urged those present to stand up, be the change, and make their voice heard rather than wait for someone else to do it.