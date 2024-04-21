The following are the stories making the headlines in Malta;'s Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta and most of the other newspapers feature the death of an Albanian worker who was buried under debris when a ceiling collapsed during works in Sliema, A colleague was injured.

The Sunday Times of Malta also features an opinion poll, just over a month before the European Parliament elections, showing Labour leading comfortably although the gap from the PN is narrowing.

MaltaToday reports that the police have busted a cannabis ponzi scheme.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the CEO of the Gozo Business Chamber saying significant investment is needed in ferries and harbour facilities if the plan for a permanent link between Malta and Gozo does not materialise.

KullĦadd looks ahead to the opening of the PN general conference under the headline 'The time to choose'. It also reports how the freeze on energy prices is benefiting the economy.

Illum says that Roberta Metsola is unlikely to return to Malta when her term expires, and will seek another senior appointment within the EU.

It-Torċa leads with a meeting the prime minister held with legal practitioners ahead of the publication of a White Paper on reform of the Family Court.

Il-Mument says it has been seven years since the founder of Pilatus Bank was seen emerging from the bank at night clutching a bag and departing Malta.