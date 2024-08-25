The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with how femicide victim Nicolette Ghirxi had agreed to take a risk assessment for domestic violence but told a friend and her lawyer that she was “talked out of it” by professionals when she attended her evaluation.

It separately reports how Angelo Giordmaina fears a quarry that has been illegally backfilled to several storeys high is posing a “very dangerous situation”, and fears that falling boulders or a landslide could cause serious injury and damage to his property.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with an interview with Floriana mayor Nigel Holland, who says local councils should be strengthened so as not to become “superfluous”. He said passing on local enforcement responsibilities to LESA and introducing a national rubbish collecting scheme undermine local councils.

It separately publishes comments by academic George Vital Zammit who said the Labour government has no “credibility whatsoever” on the environment and good governance.

MaltaToday leads with comments by Labour insiders who say Prime Minister Robert Abela’s style of leadership is the main reason for the problems the government and the Labour Party are facing.

It also reports on data provided by the Energy and Water Agency (EWA) shows over 35 percent of groundwater was “freely” taken by bottlers, bowsers and construction in 2023.

It-Torċa reports how Foreign Minister Ian Borg and MEP Alex Agius Saliba confirmed they will be contesting the posts of Labour deputy leader for parliamentary and party affairs in the upcoming PL elections.

Kullħadd also reports about the upcoming Labour Party elections, with Sunday being the final day nominations can be handed to the PL’s electoral commission.

Il-Mument’s front page leads with the Labour Party being divided, and a breakdown of the recent changes in the party.